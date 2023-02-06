onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

onsemi Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

About onsemi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter worth about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

