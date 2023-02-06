Analyzing Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Thumb Industries and AMAYA Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 7 0 3.00 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 230.47%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and AMAYA Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.26 $75.44 million $0.36 23.72 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AMAYA Global.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 8.59% 5.16% 3.56% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats AMAYA Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AMAYA Global

(Get Rating)

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

