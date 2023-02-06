Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +6% yr/yr to ~$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

Timken Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Timken

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

