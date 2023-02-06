Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $151.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

