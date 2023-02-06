OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OVH Groupe in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of OVH Groupe from €12.00 ($13.04) to €10.40 ($11.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get OVH Groupe alerts:

OVH Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of OVH Groupe stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. OVH Groupe has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

About OVH Groupe

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OVH Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVH Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.