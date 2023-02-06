Analyzing BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) and Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Williston’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $69.72 million 23.28 -$562.54 million ($3.36) -3.23 Williston N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Williston has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma.

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williston has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BridgeBio Pharma and Williston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Williston 0 0 0 0 N/A

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 91.53%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Williston.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Williston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -553.52% N/A -67.43% Williston N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Williston on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Williston

(Get Rating)

Williston Holding Company, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.