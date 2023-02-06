Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $320.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.75.

Saia stock opened at $286.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average of $221.96. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

