BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,358 shares of company stock worth $1,899,166. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 1,131,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 476.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 871,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 719,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $5,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.