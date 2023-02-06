Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after buying an additional 17,281,593 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $10,095,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after buying an additional 4,570,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 85.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,343,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 1,996,879 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

