Cowen Initiates Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,358 shares of company stock worth $1,899,166 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

