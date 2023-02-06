Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.74 on Monday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.