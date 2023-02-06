Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $137.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $129.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $882,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $2,549,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.