Investec Initiates Coverage on Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Investec began coverage on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

