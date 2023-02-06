State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 460 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,670,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 496,851 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 441,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 423,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

