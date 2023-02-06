Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $74,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,316,000 after buying an additional 224,953 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $75.48 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

