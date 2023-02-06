State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,111 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,738,000 after buying an additional 83,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

DRI opened at $147.42 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

