American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,558 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

