Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $5.35 Million in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PET shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wag! Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

PET stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

