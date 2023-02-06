bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Stake Lessened by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,700 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.90% of bleuacacia worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bleuacacia by 410.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in bleuacacia by 50.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 151,499 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in bleuacacia by 300.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Trading Up 0.2 %

BLEU stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

