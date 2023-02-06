Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Holdings Raised by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.97% of Burtech Acquisition worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.