Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,015 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth $369,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter valued at $495,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTE opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

