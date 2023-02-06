Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 98,878 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,878 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.22% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

Shares of IPVI stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.