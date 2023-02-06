Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 111,074 Shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,074 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.56% of LAVA Medtech Acquisition worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,984,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LVAC opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

