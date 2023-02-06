New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Mosaic worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,416,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,474,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $50.44 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.