Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 23.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 20.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Shares of GAMC opened at $10.10 on Monday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.