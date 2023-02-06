Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 152,559 Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,559 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,068 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $276,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 161.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 404,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 250,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.