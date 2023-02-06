Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $169.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

