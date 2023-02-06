Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 1,350,010 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,010 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 858,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IGAC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

