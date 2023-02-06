Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 14,279 Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.33% of Astrea Acquisition worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 8.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

