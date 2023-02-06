Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 5,072 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.13% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCAG. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCAG opened at $10.16 on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

