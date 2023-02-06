Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,900 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $42,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DRAY opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.