Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 552,570 SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 77.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth about $264,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

SVFB stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

