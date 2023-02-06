Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 13.07% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 93.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 318,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $991,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $6,993,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $2,498,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $3,483,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

VHNA opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

