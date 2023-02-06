Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,539 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 214.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 533,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 364,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.40.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA)
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.