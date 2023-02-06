Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,696 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.52% of TPB Acquisition Co. I worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TPB Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of TPBA stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

TPB Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

