Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 170,300 Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.20% of Semper Paratus Acquisition worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGST opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

