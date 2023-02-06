New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC stock opened at $127.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

