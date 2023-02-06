Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $92.82 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

