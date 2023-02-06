Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Position Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,189 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCAA. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 299,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 362,005 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Down 0.1 %

MCAA opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

