New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,811 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,074,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 664,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 18.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 204,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

NVSA stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.17.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

