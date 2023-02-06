Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Further Reading

