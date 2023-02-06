TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 127 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 97,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 158,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.