Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.93% of Portage Fintech Acquisition worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFTA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Portage Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.