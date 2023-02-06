Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,977 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.34% of Macy’s worth $56,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Macy’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Macy’s by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of M opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

