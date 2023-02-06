1peco Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $37.61 million and approximately $1,685.04 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1peco has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

