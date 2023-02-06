Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $39.36 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $39,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 95,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $72.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

