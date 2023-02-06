New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 601 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Markel were worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,335.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,339.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,250.32. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

