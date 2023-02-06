EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $148.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

