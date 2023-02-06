Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 100,011 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Trip.com Group worth $44,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 82.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after buying an additional 400,053 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

