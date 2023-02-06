Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 134,994 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 134,994 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $45,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $1,390,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,509.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,540.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.54.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.